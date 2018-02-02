Rams fall in 4A regional final to Cary

CARY — The NCHSAA 4A state wrestling dual East regional championship match was like a David versus Goliath meeting on the mat.

Cary played the role as Goliath at home with a raucous crowd and state wrestling championship banners hanging on the walls, and Purnell Swett came in as the underdogs with no prior experience in the state dual tournament. Trading scores for much of the match, the Rams looked to have enough to hang with Cary, but in the end, the back end of the Imps’ lineup was too much en route to a 37-31 win to head to the 4A state championship match in Greensboro on Saturday.

With the regional runner-up trophy in hand, Purnell Swett coach Nicky Barnes knew his team made history in its first appearance, and that was the main focus of the post-match message to his team. Before the match, the message was one of not settling.

“We had a meeting before and I told them that we had already made history, but a lot of times when people make history they get content with that,” Barnes said. “My guys came gunning for the finals and that’s why a lot of them were emotional after the loss.”

Purnell Swett (21-3) and Cary (21-0) swapped the lead for the first 10 bouts, starting with the Rams winning two of the first three to go up 9-6 in the match after a Noah Emmanuel pin at 120 pounds.

“We talked before that they have home advantage and they are a wrestling school so they are going to start with momentum,” Barnes said. “We had to find a way to come out and shut that down. And my boy at 106 pounds did that. … It was fun for them. They loved the atmosphere and the pressure.”

Purnell Swett’s Will Deese at 132 pounds pulled out a 4-2 decision over Cary’s Conrad Scheiss in a match of two of the top 132-pound wrestlers in the state to give the Rams a 12-9 lead. Deese was one of eight seniors that are a part of the Rams’ lineup and knew his job to help them continue to make history, and what it means knowing the run is over.

“I just wrestled my match. I know I had a pretty good kid from Cary and I knew I couldn’t give anything up,” Deese said. “I felt like we did good for our first time being here. We’ve got a lot of fight in us. I feel good for the regionals coming up.”

Deese’s win was followed up by a 9-1 major decision by Cary’s Cymek Shaw over Jon Locklear to give the lead back to the Imps. The Rams took their largest lead of the contest after the 145-pounds match when Rommie McNeill earned a technical fall victory to put them up 17-13.

Then Cary’s experience and depth at 170, 182 and 195 pounds came into play with Purnell Swett nursing a 20-19 lead after the 160-pound match. Ryan Wolfram at 170 pounds, Nicholas Straight at 182 pounds and Dontay Turner at 195 reeled off three straight pins to ice the match for Cary.

“We came in knowing that we had to score a lot of bonus points in our lower to mid weight classes because upper weight can go either way,” Barnes said. “Cary had a strong game plan to not give up bonus points and defend heavy on pins.”

To set up the meeting with Cary, Purnell Swett topped New Bern 43-37 in the East regional semifinals.

The Rams used a string of six straight match wins, including consecutive pins from Will Deese, Jon Locklear and Rommie McNeill to go up 28-9 after the 145-pound weight class.

New Bern (23-10) cut the lead down to 34-27 after a second round pin by Jaidon Bennett at 182, before it forfeited the 195-pound match to Purnell Swett to lock up the bid.

The Rams return the mat next Saturday as it competes in the 4A Mideast regional at Cardinal Gibbons High School. After keeping pace with one of the state’s premier wrestling programs, Barnes thinks his team will see more respect and success at the state level, and with themselves with its individual play.

“This shows to them that they are the real deal,” he said. “Now that they have gone this far in the duals and have banged with the best of them, my boys realize we are something to be reckoned with.”

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

