Nobles bound for Louisburg

LUMBERTON —When softball games get intense, the high-pressure situations don’t faze Lumberton senior LeeAnn Nobles, according to her coach.

Coaching her the past two seasons, Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register said that Nobles is a calming influence for the team when the tough situations hit the Lady Pirates.

“When she gets two strikes, her demeanor never changes,” Register said. “She is calm, cool and collected, and probably hits a lot better when she has two strikes on her.”

Nobles will carry that hard-to-rattle attitude on the diamond to the next level after she graduates high school, as she committed to Louisburg College last week.

“It was a small-town style, and that’s what I really liked about it,” Nobles said. “I’m pretty excited.”

The commitment is the end of a journey to reach a goal that started nearly seven years ago when she started playing travel softball and realizing where it can take her.

“Once I started travel ball and playing in showcases, it kind of started to set in that I wanted to go to college. Playing softball in college would be like a plus,” Nobles said.

The senior is a two-year starter for the Lady Pirates and has twice been named all-county and was named all-conference last season for her play in the batters box, as well as in the field.

For her career, Nobles has hit .355, and is coming off a junior season where she hit four home runs and 29 RBIs. In the field last season she had a perfect fielding percentage.

“She’s a quiet girl but she works hard. Last season, she came up clutch for us in several games,” Register said. “She is a really tough defensive player. She just quietly does her job.”

Register pointed to her clutch play in several games last season, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th inning against Hoke as a way that Nobles is able to do the job no matter the pressure.

Even with the solid batting average and the ability to drive in runs and hit the long ball last year, Nobles still sees room she wants to grow in her final season.

“I want to be better than I was last year, to get more home runs and get more good hits,” Nobles said. “We’re capable of a lot of things. We have always just made it to the second round, and then last year being able to win the (Robeson County) Slugfest was real exciting time, but I feel like we can get real far.”

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

