Paid in full: McKeithan cashes in as Fairmont tops Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — Sidney McKeithan didn’t have to worry about paying for his postgame meal after he helped guide the Fairmont boys basketball team to a 63-48 win at Red Spring on Friday night.

The senior forward took the challenge from assistant coach Michael Baker with his play on the defensive end to take three charges against the Red Devils in the meeting of the top two teams in the Three Rivers Conference standings.

“Coach Bake gives us money for it. A dollar a charge,” McKeithan said with a laugh. “I’ll get to eat something with that tonight.”

Along with putting his body in the way of his opponents on defense, the Golden Tornadoes’ energy provider added eight offensive rebounds and 11 total rebounds to go with his 14 points — all of which came in big spots for the Tornadoes.

“I was telling those guys that he played like a man tonight,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “He brought it on both ends with energy attacking the basket.”

Red Springs (15-5, 12-3 TRC) quickly jumped out to an early lead in the opening minutes of the contest. Fairmont (20-1, 14-1 TRC) called a timeout to slow the momentum, but the Red Devils kept their rhythm, forcing a second timeout from the Golden Tornadoes down in a 17-7 hole. With a loud crowd against them on the road, McNair’s message to the Golden Tornadoes was simple.

“I told them to settle down and stay focused on defense,” he said. “We are a defensive team and that’s what got us back into this ballgame.”

McKeithan and Fairmont responded with a 6-0 run to get back into the game, sparked by back-to-back buckets from the senior.

“It was me playing my role and a little bit more,” McKeithan said. “I had to step up and be a senior leader. … (McNair) told me to bring my energy and I knew that my team needed me because we were down.

The game stayed close heading into halftime with Eriq McBryde pacing the Red Devils, scoring 12 of his game-high 19 points in the first half.

In the second half, Fairmont took control, after leading 26-23 at the break, getting back into its flow of the game on offense and defense.

“We kind of settled down. There was a lot of emotions involved and there was a lot at stake,” McNair said. “We focused on what we were good at, and that’s playing solid defense and running our offense fluently.”

The Golden Tornadoes held Red Springs to seven points in the third quarter, as they got off and running in transition to score 16 points, and lead 42-30 after the third period.

Its depth came into play regularly subbing in eight of its 10 players that dressed out, while Red Springs rarely dipped into its bench.

“With three games this week, fatigue really set in for us,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “The kids gave me the effort and did what I asked them to do. You’ve got to play when you play those guys because they are championship caliber.”

Fairmont’s win not only gives it a two-game lead for the conference, but also was its 17th straight game to match the win streak it had last year. The Tornadoes have now won 25 straight against the Red Devils.

Derrick Arnette contributed 15 points for Fairmont. Red Springs’ Nichorie West had 11 points.

Fairmont hosts East Columbus on Tuesday with a chance to lock in its eighth consecutive conference title, while Red Springs travels to West Columbus.

Red Springs girls avenge loss to Fairmont

The Red Springs girls basketball team jumped ahead early to dish some revenge for the Jan. 2 loss at Fairmont, with a 63-38 win on Friday.

Red Springs (14-6, 12-3 TRC) scored 13 points in the first quarter and 24 points in the second quarter, while Fairmont (8-13, 6-9 TRC) posted 14 points in the first half.

Leading the offense for Red Springs was Taya Jones with 17 points and five steals and 13 points and nine rebounds from Katelyn Culbreth.

Fairmont, which has lost six of its last seven games, was led by Sariyah Thompson with 14 points.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont forward Sidney McKeithan goes up against the defense of Red Springs’ Jerry McDowell in the Golden Tornadoes’ 63-48 win on the road. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_121320182223836341.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont forward Sidney McKeithan goes up against the defense of Red Springs’ Jerry McDowell in the Golden Tornadoes’ 63-48 win on the road.

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.