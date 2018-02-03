Local Hoops Roundup

St. Pauls splits at West Bladen

DUBLIN — Behind a double-double from TJ Eichelberger, the St. Pauls girls basketball team claimed a 59-26 win at West Bladen on Friday night.

Eichelberger finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lady Bulldogs (12-10, 10-6 TRC), who bounced back from a tough loss to East Bladen earlier in the week.

Shaquan Anderson added seven points and 17 rebounds. MacKenzie Ransom tallied seven points and eight steals for the Lady Bulldogs.

West Bladen earned an 80-77 overtime win over the St. Pauls boys, who drop to 12-10 overall and 10-6 in conference play.

In other Three Rivers Conference action, South Columbus swept South Robeson. The girls earned a 51-49 victory and the boys took a 57-50 contest.

Pirates sweep Richmond

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton basketball teams claimed a pair of victories over Richmond on Friday night, with the girls taking a 50-35 game and the boys earning a 60-56 win.

Jordan McNeil led a trio of Pirates (11-11, 6-6 SAC) in double figures with a team-best 17 points. He also logged nine rebounds and four steals.

Steph Lloyd added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Dwayne Davis tallied 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals for the hosts.

London Thompson paced the Lady Pirates (18-4, 9-3) with 22 points, 14 rebounds, eight steals and six assists. Madison Canady pulled down nine rebounds.

In other SAC action, Purnell Swett dropped a pair of games to Seventy-First at UNCP. The boys lost a 66-47 game and the girls dropped a 56-29 contest. Rebekah Chavis led the Lady Rams with seven points, with Tiana Jacobs adding six. Kyler Page led the Rams with 15 points and Darriante Parker added eight points.

