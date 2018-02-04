Local coaches, experts make Super Bowl picks

The New England Patriots are the overwhelming favorites to win today’s Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to area coaches and football fans.

Shane Richardson, head football coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, said the Patriots have been a high-level team for several years now and that’s why he is rolling with them to win back-to-back titles.

“Their organization has demonstrated a high level of success for a long time,” he said. “(Tom) Brady and (coach Bill) Belichick have been through a lot of scenarios together and have proven they are some of the best ever.”

Richardson also commended the fight from the Eagles to reach the Super Bowl after starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who Richardson said he was a big fan of, went down with a season-ending knee injury late in the season.

Purnell Swett coach Jon Sherman said that Brady will be the difference for the Patriots to top Philadelphia, but Sherman also has allegiances with his favorite NFL team that he doesn’t want to cross.

“Because I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan, I’m pulling against the Eagles,” Sherman said.

With the experience playing in the Super Bowl, St. Pauls coach Ernest King likes the veteran Patriots to defeat the Eagles.

“Tom Brady’s an experienced quarterback and the second-half adjustments will help them come out on top,” King said.

Former coach in Robeson County, turned local public address announcer, Will Freeman expects New England, much like last year to come out on top. Freeman is vocal of his alliance with the Patriots with spectators and fans at local sporting events and expects them to, “put another bird on the grill,” after beating the the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons in their last two Super Bowl wins.

Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, picks the Patriots based on the quarterback battle. With Brady going against Eagles’ backup Nick Foles, Douglas is siding with the five-time champion.

“It’s Tom Brady and Nick Foles. Nothing against Nick Foles, but I’m not going against Brady,” he said.

Fairmont super-fan Chris Floyd compared New England’s quarterback with one of the greatest in NFL history, and that is why he sees them winning, along with the defense.

“Bill Belichick is a defensive genius, like Bill Parcells,” Floyd said. “Like I said last year, I think that Tom Brady is pretty good. He’s the best quarterback I have seen since Joe Montana.”

Red Springs’ Lawerence Ches and South Robeson’s Clay Jernigan also picked the Patriots.

