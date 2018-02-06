Purnell Swett adjusting to life on the road; will return home Wednesday

PEMBROKE — For Jerome Hunt, director of athletics at Purnell Swett High School, the 2017-18 school year has been more stressful than anything he’s experienced.

For the second time in less than two years, issues with the gym have caused basketball, volleyball and wrestling teams to miss home games at the high school, but this time it has cost the athletic department more than just home games.

“It’s been one of the most stressful things I’ve been through as an AD,” Hunt said. “We’ve suffered a little financially this season because our gates haven’t been that great and we’ve only been able to do concessions three or four times. … If I had to guess right now, I’d say around $10,000 that we lost this season.”

Hunt said on Tuesday that the gym had been released back to the school and senior night on Wednesday against Scotland will be played at the gym for the first, and only, time this season.

The previous issue was the installation of a new floor that took longer than expected. It caused the 2015 volleyball season and part of the basketball season to miss home games.

The home floor for the Rams has been out of commission this season with a leak in the roof, forcing the basketball teams to play and practice on the road at area gyms, with home games at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s English Jones Center and Pembroke Middle School.

Purnell Swett boys basketball coach Jeremy Sampson has dealt with the disadvantage the construction has had both as a coach and a P.E. teacher.

“It’s been a tough year as far as gym situations and P.E. classes and those kind of things,” he said. “Right now we’ve got four grades in there (the auxiliary gym) so we’ve got four or five classes at a time. It has been tough on everybody and we’ve been making adjustments. It’s been a disadvantage for the kids because you can only do some things.”

Despite being at a disadvantage, Sampson said his team is not using that as an excuse. The Rams currently sit at 6-12 on the season, while the girls are 4-14.

The boys team has practiced at CIS Academy, which is located next to UNCP. The gym has had one goal available the last three weeks with the other one being broken. The girls team has practiced at Berea Baptist Church.

“It’s been a trial, and I told my guys today that we have played 18 games this year and five have been at home,” Sampson said. “It’s been tough and the kids haven’t complained. We’ve done the best we could. We’re not trying to make excuses.”

The Rams play today and on Wednesday for their final two home games at UNCP this season.

“I feel bad for the seniors that haven’t been able to play on their home floor,” Sampson said.

Along with basketball, volleyball missed an entire season having to play at Pembroke Middle, and the wrestling team had one match at the middle school as well and missed out on a chance last week to host a regional state dual meet.

Purnell Swett has been quick to thank the ones that have came to their aid through this trying time, despite putting their own teams in a tough spot to help out the Rams.

“UNCP has been gracious hosts. Tony Chavis has been gracious and so has the Chancellor and (Athletic Director) Dick Christy, as well as Pembroke Middle with principal Anthony Barton and AD Tony Bullard,” Sampson said. “They’ve been more than gracious because we’ve been inconveniencing them with their practice schedules.”

“If not for Pembroke Middle and UNCP, I don’t know what we would’ve done,” Hunt said. “We’ve probably played more games over there (at Pembroke Middle) than they have. They’ve been more than welcoming for us.”

Sampson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_file-15-201825192324479.jpeg Sampson Hunt http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Jerome201825162424924.jpg Hunt

Rams get senior night home finale

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.