UNCP’s Corley wins Barton Invitational

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — In just her fourth-career tournament, Maddy Corley needed one sudden-death playoff hole, but the freshman bested Lincoln Memorial’s Dominika Czudkova to win her first tournament and lead the UNC Pembroke golf team to a sixth-place finish at the Barton Invitational at Kiawah on Sunday afternoon.

Corley carded a final-round 4-under 78 on a day in which the average score was exactly 11 strokes over par, while Czudkova (+4) was four shots better than the field with a second-round 68 on Sunday to jump from a tie for 15th into a sudden-death playoff. Corley led the field in par-5 scoring (-1) and birdies (7), while Czudkova ranked second in both par-3 scoring (E) and par-4 scoring (+1) during the 36-hole tournament.

Corley becomes the first Brave since Katy Flax last season to win an individual title. Two UNCP freshmen have now claimed titles in the last six regular season events after having only one win an individual title in the first nine seasons of the program.

The Braves (+64) fell from fourth place to sixth place, but a second-round 322 was enough for their best team finish of the season. UNCP slotted seventh at the Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate Oct. 2-3 and eighth at the season-opening Battle at Old South Sept. 23-24. No. 13 Florida Southern (+43) broke the tie with No. 14 Wingate (+46) with a final-round 306 to win the team title by three strokes, while Tusculum (+52) finished third and Anderson (+62) and Lenoir-Rhyne (+62) shared fourth in the 16-team field.

UNCP sophomore Casey Burroughs (+18) tied for 28th after carding a final-round 82, while senior Savannah Thompson (+20) shaved two strokes off her Saturday Score with a second-round 81 to share 33rd with two others in the 80-player field. The aforementioned Flax (+23) finished solo 41st with a final-round 82, which was three shots better than her opening-round mark, and junior Alexandria Bare bounced back from a Saturday 87 to card an 81 on Sunday and jump 15 spots into a tie for 42nd.

The Braves are back in action Feb. 19-20 at the Lady Moc Golf Classic hosted by Florida Southern at the Grasslands Golf and Country Club in Lakeland, Florida.

Smith leads solid weekend for UNCP track & field

PEMBROKE — Freshman J.C. Smith led an impressive weekend with an individual title for the UNC Pembroke track & field team over the weekend.

Smith turned in a mark of 22.21 seconds on the way to out-pacing 24 other athletes in the 200-meter dash on Saturday at the Art & Linda Maillet UNC Open. He also registered a fifth-place mark in the 60-meter dash.

Five other student-athletes combined to record seven other top-5 finishes on the day for the Braves, including Brandon Boyles who came away with a third-place showing in the weight throw and a fourth place finish in the shot put. Kelsi Sheldon (Shot Put) and Dominic Foy (60-meter Hurdles) tallied fourth-place finishes in their respective disciplines, while Erica Williams and Jathan DeBerry finished fifth in the triple jump and high jump, respectively.

In Johnson City, Tenn., Christian Ceccato grabbed a runner-up spot in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles, while teammates Javon Graham and Michael Powell finished third and fourth, respectively, as the UNC Pembroke track & field squad wrapped up action at the East Tennessee State-hosted Buccaneer Invitational.

Ceccato finished just .05 seconds off of the pace set by South Carolina State’s James Jones. The UNCP trio dominated each round of the event, finishing 1-3-4 in the prelims of the 60-meter Hurdles and 1-3-5 in the semifinal round. Logan Ward was another bright spot for the Braves on Saturday as the senior covered the 3,000-meter Run in a personal-best time of 9:00.69 on the way to finishing ninth.

The Braves will be back in action again, Feb. 16-17, when they head to Winston-Salem for the UCS Invitational.

