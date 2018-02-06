Local Roundup: Grice lifts Pirates past Scots

LAURINBURG — The Lumberton boys and girls basketball teams completed the season sweep of Scotland on the road Tuesday.

In the boys game, Lumberton won 68-66 after Braylan Grice hit the game-winning layup with three seconds left. The bucket capped off a 24-point fourth quarter for the Pirates (12-11, 7-6 SAC), who have won three straight starting with their first win over the Scots (13-7, 7-5 SAC) last Saturday.

Jordan McNeill led all scorers with 31 points, with 10 coming in the final period for Lumberton. Steph Lloyd added 11 points and nine assists and Grice had 10 points.

Scotland’s Niem Ratliffe had 21 points.

The Lumberton girls basketball team topped Scotland, 74-38, to improve to 19-4 and 10-3 in the conference.

Lumberton hosts Purnell Swett to close out the regular season on Friday.

Red Devils split on road at West Columbus

CERRO GORDO — The Red Springs girls basketball team topped West Columbus 43-34 on Tuesday.

Taylynn Atkinson had 15 points and five rebounds for Red Springs (15-6, 13-3 TRC), and Taya Jones had 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.

In the boys game, Red Springs fell 68-62 to the Vikings to put the teams in a tie for second in the conference standings.

Caleel Mitchell hit six 3-pointer to finish with 27 points and added six steals for the Red Devils (15-6, 12-4 TRC). Eriq McBryde added 10 points, while Jerry McDowell and Nichorie West each added seven points.

The teams meet again in Red Springs today.

In other Three Rivers Conference action, the South Robeson boys basketball team won 77-67 on the road at East Bladen. Cam Werrell had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead four Mustangs in double figures. Daniel Murray added 14 points and five assists. Eric Lewis had 11 points and five assists. Zack Carter logged 10 points and four assists.

The East Bladen girls basketball team clinched the Three Rivers Conference regular-season title with a 79-51 win over South Robeson.

Hoke takes two from Rams

PEMBROKE — Hoke won both games of the doubleheader at Pembroke Middle School against Purnell Swett on Tuesday.

The Lady Bucks trailed by three points heading into the fourth quarter, but used late free throws from Kiya Locklear to seal the 30-27 win on the road.

Hoke’s Mahogany Matthew had 14 points. Chelsea Jones led Purnell Swett with eight points, Rebekah Chavis had seven and Nakyra Mitchell added six.

The Hoke boys basketball team earned an 86-54 win over the Rams. Darriante Parker and Kevin Hardin logged 10 points each for the Rams.

Purnell Swett returns to its home gym for the first time this season tonight to host Scotland for senior night.

