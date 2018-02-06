Moses, Lady Bulldogs ‘prepared for moment’

ST. PAULS — The coaching plan of an aggressive full-court press that feeds fast breaks and the other ins and outs of a program, was in the mind of Mike Moses Jr., long before he was named the girls basketball coach for St. Pauls this past offseason.

“I’ve been prepared for the moment. I’ve had a program in place with plays and what I wanted to do ever since I was a graduate assistant coach at Fayetteville State. I didn’t know it would be with girls, but I have mentally had a program, and it was just the matter of getting the job,” Moses said.

“I’m very excited an grateful for (St. Pauls principal) Mr. (Jason) Suggs and (Athletic Director) Mr. (Matt) Hunt for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.”

The first-year coach has brought his style, and adapted it in some ways to fit his personnel, to help turn the Lady Bulldogs’ program around. He has helped make a team that won three games last year and 14 combined in the last three season, into a team that was competing for third place in the Three Rivers Conference and possibly a spot in the state playoffs on Tuesday as it hosted Whiteville.

St. Pauls (12-11, 10-7 TRC) was unable to make up for a poor shooting night in its 42-34 loss at home to Whiteville (12-10, 11-6 TRC), but the progression is something that Moses still takes pride in.

To have four times the win as the team last year as compared to last, with a chance to finish in the top half of the league for the first time in four seasons is immediate success Moses said he didn’t see coming.

“I didn’t imagine the turnaround would be that fast, I’ll admit that. It has been fast and it’s crazy how it is happening, but I did expect us to be better than last year,” he said. “I expected us to be better based on the simple fact of more structure and discipline and actually going through a preseason conditioning workout.”

The success the Lady Bulldogs have had this season comes with a roster that features mostly a new cast of faces, with only two seniors that saw limited minutes this season. Leading the way for the young group is a freshman that Moses said is still learning the ropes with her raw skill set.

T.J. Eichelberger is averaging a team-best 17 points per game and is the team’s best 3-point shooter at 33 percent from behind the arc. She has also notched a pair of triple-doubles this year. She scored a team-high 15 points against the Lady Wolfpack.

“T.J. has the chance to be the best player in this county in a very long time,” Moses said. “She’s 14-years-old and she’s leading a varsity team. I’m trying to turn her into a dog, into a beast. A lot of stuff she hasn’t worked on. I’m super excited to have her. She’s my hardest worker and she keeps me in the gym. Even if we finish practice early, she keeps me in the gym, but I’m fine with that because she wants to get better.”

Also aiding Eichelberger are two seniors in the post, Shaquan Anderson and Diamond Simms-Moore. Anderson had 11 points and 15 rebounds against Whiteville.

St. Pauls’ top nine leading scorers are all underclassmen.

“It’s exciting and it’s also stressful because I plan on next year taking it to a different level,” Moses said. “This year, it was about getting better and working on effort. Next year, we are returning 10 people and we are going to be looked at different. … It’s going to be a 360 where we are supposed to beat this team and supposed to beat that team.”

A chance for revenge from a two-point loss earlier this year against Red Springs comes the Lady Bulldogs way as they travel to take on their rivals on Friday to close out the regular season.

St. Pauls boys rebound for big win over Wolfpack

After an overtime loss on Friday to the Three Rivers Conference’s bottom team West Bladen, the St. Pauls boys basketball team did just what head coach Corey Thompson was wanting from his squad on Tuesday for senior night.

“We played with much different effort than we did Friday night,” Thompson said. “We competed first of all and that’s what I told to the guys that on a special occasion like senior night I wanted them to compete.”

The Bulldogs jumped out early and never looked back to earn a wire-to-wire victory over Whiteville at home, 67-38, to stay in fourth place in the conference.

St. Pauls (13-10, 11-6 TRC) jumped out to an early 9-0 lead that grew to 15 points heading into halftime. The Bulldogs kept pouring it on in the second half, outscoring Whiteville (8-14, 7-10 TRC) 19-5 in the third quarter.

Romeo Jordan had 22 points and Aaron Revels added 15 points on their senior nights for the Bulldogs. Whiteville’s Jateik Martin had 10 points.

St. Pauls girls enjoying turnaround season

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

