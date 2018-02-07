McGirt to play at Pebble Beach with ‘Fresh Prince’ star

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — William McGirt will be playing with Alfonso Ribeiro for the third straight year in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

The Fairmont native will tee off Thursday alongside Ribeiro, known best for his role as Carlton Banks on the ’90s sitcom the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” On the show, Ribeiro made “The Carlton” dance a cultural phenomenon. He’s now the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

The duo will be grouped with Jason Day and Chris Harrison, who is host of “The Bachelor.” They’ll tee off in the first round at 11:11 a.m. Eastern time from the 10th tee box at Spyglass Hill.

McGirt finished in a tie for 66th last season. His best finish in the event was a tie for 16th in 2013.

Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, the defending champion, are among the favorites. Johnson will play with NHL great Wayne Gretzky as his pro-am partner once again, while Spieth is with country music singer Jake Owen.

Three courses are in the rotation – Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula and Spyglass Hill – and a cut will be made after 54 holes. The traditional pro-celebrity pairings are set for Saturday’s third round at Pebble Beach.

McGirt http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WilliamMcGirt2018271762873.jpg McGirt

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.