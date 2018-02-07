Posted on by

McGirt to play at Pebble Beach with ‘Fresh Prince’ star


By Rodd Baxley - Sports editor

McGirt


PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — William McGirt will be playing with Alfonso Ribeiro for the third straight year in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

The Fairmont native will tee off Thursday alongside Ribeiro, known best for his role as Carlton Banks on the ’90s sitcom the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” On the show, Ribeiro made “The Carlton” dance a cultural phenomenon. He’s now the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

The duo will be grouped with Jason Day and Chris Harrison, who is host of “The Bachelor.” They’ll tee off in the first round at 11:11 a.m. Eastern time from the 10th tee box at Spyglass Hill.

McGirt finished in a tie for 66th last season. His best finish in the event was a tie for 16th in 2013.

Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, the defending champion, are among the favorites. Johnson will play with NHL great Wayne Gretzky as his pro-am partner once again, while Spieth is with country music singer Jake Owen.

Three courses are in the rotation – Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula and Spyglass Hill – and a cut will be made after 54 holes. The traditional pro-celebrity pairings are set for Saturday’s third round at Pebble Beach.

McGirt
http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WilliamMcGirt2018271762873.jpgMcGirt

By Rodd Baxley

Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:55 pm
Updated: 6:56 pm. |    

City approves downtown projects

City approves downtown projects
6:14 pm
Updated: 6:22 pm. |    

5 sentenced for drug trafficking

5 sentenced for drug trafficking
3:22 pm |    

Bodies found Tuesday identified

Bodies found Tuesday identified
comments powered by Disqus