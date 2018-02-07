Local Hoops Roundup

Tornadoes split at West Bladen

DUBLIN — The Fairmont boys basketball won its 19th straight game with a 91-57 win at West Bladen on Wednesday.

Corry Addison was two steals shy of a triple-double for the Golden Tornadoes (22-1, 16-1 TRC), logging 15 points, 11 assists and eight steals to lead six players in double figures.

Derrick Arnette scored 15 points and logged 10 steals for a double-double. Sidney McKeithan added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Brent McDonald and Nalijha Pittman also logged 13 points each for the Tornadoes. Jaquan Hinson tallied 10 points for Fairmont, which scored 20-plus points in three of the four periods.

Tyre Boykin scored a team-best 16 points to lead West Bladen.

Fairmont will travel to South Robeson on Friday.

On the girls side, Fairmont dropped a 58-54 game to the Lady Knights.

Mya Bellamy logged a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Tornadoes. Mya Hunt had 10 points and 13 boards. Sariyah Thompson finished 16 points.

Chasitty Lacey had 15 points to lead West Bladen and Elizabeth Albright added seven points, scoring five in the final quarter to lead West Bladen’s comeback.

Red Springs girls win, boys fall against West Columbus

RED SPRINGS — For the second straight night, Red Springs and West Columbus met on the basketball court and finished with the same results.

The Lady Devils earned a 55-34 win over the visitors and the boys lost a 45-43 game.

Taya Jones scored 17 points to lead Red Springs, which improves to 16-6 on the season, including a 14-3 mark in conference play. Taylynn Atkinson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to log a double-double.

Caleel Mitchell scored 12 points to lead the boys, who fall to 15-7 overall and 12-5 in conference play. Monte’ Wilkerson added 11 points, with Eriq McBryde adding 10 points and six rebounds.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bball201827223740870.jpg