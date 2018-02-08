‘Confidence booster’: UNC rallies for 82-78 win over Duke

CHAPEL HILL — Roy Williams had a message for the North Carolina men’s basketball team at halftime of its game against Duke on Thursday night in the Smith Center.

“It’s something we preach all the time,” Williams said. “And at halftime we talked about defending, rebounding, and playing with a great deal of effort. That’s the three things we push.”

The No. 21 Tar Heels checked all three boxes in the second half, rebounding from a 12-point deficit to earn an 82-78 win over the ninth-ranked Blue Devils.

UNC (18-7, 7-5 ACC) was plus-11 in the rebounding margin, grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and limited Duke (19-5, 7-4) to 29 second-half points.

Theo Pinson, who capped the victory with a two-handed slam in the final 10 seconds, said the game served as a “confidence booster” for a Tar Heels squad that had lost three of its previous four games.

“We see what we can do when we play our game — when we play Carolina basketball,” said Pinson, who finished with seven rebounds. “We defended at a high level tonight and it helped us. We need to do that more.”

Trailing by four points at the break, the Tar Heels sprinted out of the half with a 16-2 spurt to take a 10-point lead.

They never looked back as the Blue Devils would get no closer than three points the rest of the way.

“We just wanted to get stops, be able to run and get out on the break and get easy buckets in transition,” said Joel Berry II, who finished with a team-high 21 points and six assists.

“They went on a run, but the biggest thing for us was just getting stops and being able to attack in transition.”

Berry led a quartet of Tar Heels in double figures. Kenny Williams made six 3-pointers and matched his career high with 20 points.

“I was just taking what they were giving me,” said Williams, who knocked down four 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes. “Once I got going, I think it got the rest of the team going.”

Cameron Johnson tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds, with Luke Maye adding 15 points and eight boards for the Tar Heels.

“I think when we came out in the second half, especially in the beginning, we kind of put it all together,” Johnson said.

“And especially on the defensive end, we did a much better job of defending them in the second half. Even when we missed shots, I think we stayed focused on the defensive end and it paid off for us.”

Despite using a smaller lineup for much of the night, UNC was able to hold its own against Duke’s Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter Jr.

Bagley finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds. He was the lone Blue Devil to finish with double digit rebounds.

The Tar Heels finished with a 44-38 advantage on the glass and pulled down 15 offensive rebounds in the second half.

“The start of the second half, they played great and we were awful,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

“I think the story through the last 15 minutes of the game was defensive rebounds by us. The big story was their offensive rebounding.”

Coming off a disappointing loss to St. John’s, the Blue Devils responded in the first half against UNC to build a 12-point lead, making 10 consecutive shots at one point.

But foul trouble and poor shooting plagued Duke after the break, allowing UNC to build a comfortable margin.

“We turned a four-point lead into a 10-point deficit,” Duke senior Grayson Allen said. “That’s hard to come back from against a really good team.”

The Blue Devils have lost back-to-back games and three of their last four. Gary Trent Jr. scored 16 points to lead Duke, which will finish its two-game road swing at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

The Tar Heels will travel to N.C. State on Saturday.

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

