N.C. State looking to sweep Tar Heels

RALEIGH — For the first time since the 2002-03 season, the N.C. State men’s basketball team has a chance to sweep rival North Carolina.

After stunning the Tar Heels in overtime in Chapel Hill two weeks ago, the Wolfpack (16-8, 6-5 ACC) can improve to 4-0 on the season against Tobacco Road rivals and add an impressive win to its NCAA Tournament resume under first-year coach Kevin Keatts.

N.C. State also beat the Tar Heels in overtime at the Smith Center in 2003, though it was the second meeting that season.

This time the Wolfpack will have the benefit of a raucous environment at PNC Arena on Saturday as it takes aim at a season sweep of the Tar Heels (18-7, 7-5).

UNC faces back-to-back rivalry games in a span of less than 48 hours after earning an emotional 82-78 win over Duke on Thursday.

The Tar Heels ramped up the pace at every opportunity against the Blue Devils en route to their comeback victory. The quick turnaround prompted UNC to limit postgame availability to 20 minutes so the players could being their recovery process.

The question is whether the Tar Heels can recover in time to bring the same energy and intensity it will take to win in a sea of red.

N.C. State will need its full-court defensive pressure to be at its best in order to take advantage of a UNC squad that might not have its legs completely back.

The Wolfpack can’t count on hitting 15 of 30 shots from 3-point range again against the Tar Heels, so it will have to steal some easy buckets off turnovers to make up the difference.

The good news? N.C. State leads the ACC with 185 steals.

The bad news? UNC committed a season-low two turnovers in its last game.

Plagued by foul trouble and dribble penetration, N.C. State saw its three-game win streak snapped at Virginia Tech earlier this week.

Al Freeman, who knocked down all seven of his 3-pointers against the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, is just 1 of 12 in the past two games from long range. Torin Dorn scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers in the first meeting.

In N.C. State’s loss to the Hokies, Dorn and Freeman combined for 5-of-18 shooting from the field, were 1 of 9 from 3-point range and had seven turnovers with just two assists. Omer Yurtseven scored 20 points but was limited by foul trouble.

Markell Johnson’s steady production for the Wolfpack will be vital to the team’s success against a UNC squad that appeared to find a defensive groove against a potent Duke offense.

Johnson was sensational in the first meeting against the Heels with 20 points and 11 assists. After a 15-point, 10-assist performance against the Hokies, he became the first player in N.C. State history to have double-figure assists in five straight games.

The Tar Heels and Wolfpack will square off at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

