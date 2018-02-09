Danny Graham reflects on coaching career at Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Danny Graham smiled as he walked around a rocking chair that sat in the middle of the gym at Lumberton High School on Friday night.

Each of the 11 pieces of wood that made up the seat of the chair listed an accomplishment from Graham’s 23 years as head coach of the Lady Pirates basketball team and his time with the track and field team.

But it was the people surrounding the chair that rocked his emotions.

“I know people will say they’ll remember all the wins and championships — stuff like that,” said Graham, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

“I would say my lasting legacy is the program that we built. That’s what I’m most proud of: the consistency that we built every year.”

After earning his 491st win with a 75-30 victory over Purnell Swett on Friday, Graham was surrounded at mid-court by friends, former players and family as school officials recognized his impending retirement.

Fending off the tears, Graham went around the semi-circle of people surrounding the chair and gave thanks for their part in his journey.

“I reckon it says that maybe I taught them something when they played for me,” Graham said of the support.

“All of those kids were good players and they made something out of themselves in life. That’s really important to me. I really do appreciate them all coming back. … it meant a lot to me. And I can’t thank my assistant coaches enough. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Graham led the Lady Pirates to an NCHSAA 4A state championship in 2001 and a runner-up finish in 2002. He’s helped the program claim nine Shootout titles and seven conference championships.

The 18-time coach of the year endured just one losing season on the hardwood. He coached 14 state champions in track and helped raise 12 banners that currently hang on the walls in Lumberton’s gym.

The accolades take him back to the beginning of his journey.

“The person who hired me was Ted Gaskins and I owe him a world of credit for giving me a chance to build a program to see if we could make it work,” Graham said.

“We made it work. The administrations that I’ve had here have let me coach my way. I am really proud of that. I appreciate the parents letting me coach their kids.”

Derrick Ingram, who made the trip to Lumberton on Friday to support his former track coach, was there for Graham’s early years with the Pirates.

Ingram helped Lumberton’s 800-meter relay team win the 1995 4A state championship. He went on to become one of the most decorated track and field athletes in East Carolina history and was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2017.

The memories brought him back to his old stomping grounds.

“Coach Graham being a father figure for me, I wanted to show that support for him,” Ingram said.

“He’s had great success at basketball and on the track. After winning the state championship in track, I grew up and saw him win a state championship in basketball. That was a great honor for him. I had to come support him tonight.”

For London Thompson, the Lady Pirates’ latest star on the hardwood, it was an honor to share her senior night with Graham.

“It’s a big wow,” she said. “We’re both leaving together. It won’t be the same.”

She didn’t talk about the trophies or the accolades the two shared together over the past four years. Instead, Thompson focused on Graham’s unwavering support through it all.

“He always believed in me, even when we were losing he would always be like, ‘London, keep your head up ‘cause you can do this,’” she said.

“No matter what, he’s always going to be there for me. I know that for a fact. He will always be there for me.”

Graham shook heads, shared hugs and smiled as he walked toward his office following Friday’s game.

When he sat down in his office chair, surrounded by several team photos and pieces of championship hardware, Graham said he doubts he’ll ever be the face of another program.

“I’m not saying I won’t help somebody, but I don’t plan to be a head coach again,” he said.

But with the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament set for next week and another trip to the NCHSAA state playoffs in line for the Lady Pirates, Graham still has a few more games before he can settle in his new rocking chair.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” he said with a smile. “We’ve won and we’ve lost. We’ve played good at times, like tonight, and bad. We just have to see what happens.”

Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian Lumberton girl’s basketball coach Danny Graham, right, is set to retire following the 2017-18 season. The 23-year veteran received a rocking chair on Friday night to recognize his plethora of accomplishments with the Pirates. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Danny201829215637364.jpg Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian Lumberton girl’s basketball coach Danny Graham, right, is set to retire following the 2017-18 season. The 23-year veteran received a rocking chair on Friday night to recognize his plethora of accomplishments with the Pirates.

Lady Pirates coach set to retire following 2017-18 season

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.