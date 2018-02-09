Local Hoops Roundup

Pirates sweep Purnell Swett

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boy’s basketball team kept its playoff hopes alive with a 77-61 win over Purnell Swett on Friday night.

The Pirates (13-11, 8-6 SAC) exploded for 28 points in the second quarter and 21 points in the third quarter to build a comfortable lead against the Rams (6-15, 2-12).

Steph Lloyd logged a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Lumberton. Braylan Grice also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards. Jordan McNeil added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates.

Darriante Parker scored a team-best 14 points to lead three Rams in double figures. Keagan Brayboy added 13 points and Rufus Harris tallied 10.

London Thompson put on a show in the Lady Pirates’ 75-30 win over the Lady Rams, logging a game-high 29 points.

Madison Canady tallied 12 points and Destiny Hardin pitched in 11 for the hosts. Chelsea Jones scored 12 points to lead the Lady Rams.

Fairmont splits at South Robeson

ROWLAND — The Fairmont boy’s basketball claimed its 20th straight victory with a 78-60 win at South Robeson on Friday.

After trailing early, the Golden Tornadoes (23-1, 17-1 TRC) used a pair of 20-point quarters in the second half to cap its championship regular season.

Derrick Arnette scored a game-high 23 points to lead five Fairmont players in double figures. Jayvon Morris scored 18 points in his return from injury, with Corry Addison, Brent McDonald and Sidney McKeithan adding 10 points each for the visitors.

Cameron Werrell finished with 13 points as the lone South Robeson (9-13, 7-11) player in double figures.

On the girls side, South Robeson claimed its second victory of the year with a 54-41 win over the Lady Tornadoes. The Lady Mustangs outscored Fairmont 20-1 in the first quarter and never looked back.

