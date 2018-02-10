Local Roundup: Fourteen wrestlers qualify for state championship

RALEIGH — Robeson County will send 14 wrestlers to the NCHSAA state wrestling championships next weekend in Greensboro.

Lumberton was the Mideast regional runner up for the 4A regional held at Cardinal Gibbons, and had six wrestlers qualify for states, while Purnell Swett had seven.

Representing Lumberton next week is Sincere Johnson, Noah Taylor, Yakemiean Johnson, Ed Brock, Alex Hammonds and Trey Regan. Purnell Swett’s Cayden Scott, Noah Emmanuel, Jastan Simmons, Will Deese, Rommie McNeill, Millard Locklear and Rayshaun Baker qualified for the state championships as well.

St. Pauls’ Harry Locklear won the 285-pound regional to qualify for the 2A state championships.

St. Pauls’ Oxendine wins state title

WINSTON-SALEM — St. Paul’s senior Dakota Oxendine won the 2A state title in the high jump at the NCHSAA indoor track and field championships on Friday.

Oxendine jumped 6-foot-7 to top the rest of the field and came in second place for her long jump. He was named co-MVP of the event.

Red Springs’ Dimitri Sinclair finished fourth in the boys 300 meter dash, and Jerome Bass finished sixth in the shot put.

South Robeson advances in Three Rivers tourney

ROWLAND — The South Robeson boys basketball team topped East Bladen, 60-44, at home on Saturday to advance to the Three Rivers Conference tournament.

Cameron Werrell led the Mustangs with 18 points and 14 rebounds and Jaurius Davis added 12 points.

South Robeson plays at West Columbus on Tuesday. On the girls side, South Robeson earned a 61-41 win over Fairmont to advance. Tellia Page scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Lady Mustangs and Nytia Lewis added 16.

