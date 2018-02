2018 Conference Basketball Tournament Schedule

2018 Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament

BOYS

Tuesday

No. 8 Purnell Swett at No. 1 Hoke, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Richmond at No. 2 Scotland, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Jack Britt at No. 3 Pinecrest, 7 p.m.

N. 5 Seventy-First at No. 4 Lumberto, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Winner of 1/8 vs. Winner 4/5, 7 p.m.

Winner of 2/7 vs. Winner 3/6, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday

No. 8 Purnell Swett at No. 1 Pinecrest, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Scotland at No. 2 Lumberton, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Richmond at No. 3 Jack Britt, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Seventy-First at No. 4 Hoke, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Winner of 1/8 vs. Winner 4/5, 7 p.m.

Winner of 2/7 vs. Winner 3/6, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

2018 Three Rivers Conference Tournament

BOYS

Monday

No. 8 East Columbus at No. 1 Fairmont, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Whiteville at No. 4 St. Pauls, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 6 South Columbus at No. 3 Red Springs, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 South Robeson at No. 2 West Columbus, 6 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday

No. 8 South Robeson at No. 1 East Bladen, 6 p.m.

No. 5 St. Pauls at No. 4 East Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 6 West Columbus at No. 3 Whiteville, 6 p.m.

No. 7 West Bladen at No. 2 Red Springs, 6 p.m.

