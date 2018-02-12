Middle school hoops games pushed to Tuesday

LUMBERTON — The middle school basketball tournament games have been moved from today to Tuesday.

The conference A girls and boys games will be hosted at Littlefield Middle School, and will start at 4:30 p.m. In the girls game, Fairmont takes on Littlefield and Rowland takes on Lumberton Junior in the boys game.

The conference B games will be played at Prospect Elementary School starting at 4 p.m. Pembroke Middle and Prospect play in the girls game and will be followed by St. Pauls and Orrum in the boys game.

Admission for the games at the two schools is $5, and no passes except for NCHSAA passes will be accepted.

