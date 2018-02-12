McGirt logs tie for 26th at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — William McGirt continued his impressive start to the 2017-18 season with a solid finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.

After starting Saturday’s third round on the outside of the cut line looking in, the Fairmont native carded a 66 to secure his spot in Sunday’s final round.

With scores of 73, 69, 66 and an even-par 72 on Sunday, McGirt finished at 7 under in a tie for 26th at Pebble Beach. Ted Potter Jr. finished at 17 under to earn a three-shot victory over Phil Mickelson, Chez Reavie, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.

McGirt secured a payout of $50,361 for the finish and moved to 71st in the FedEx Cup standings. As a pro-am team, McGirt and Alfonso Ribeiro earned a fifth-place finish. Kevin Streelman and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald won the team event.

McGirt will be back on the course this week at Riviera for the Genesis Open.

