Middle school basketball championships set

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County middle school basketball championships are set.

Prospect will take on Littlefield in the girls game and St. Pauls plays Lumberton Junior in the boys championship at Littlefield Middle School on Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m.

Prospect defeated Pembroke Middle, 22-19, to advance to championship. Kylie Chavis and Angelica Locklear each scored nine points and had 15 rebounds each. Pembroke was led by Chole Locklear and Jalyan Herndon with seven points each.

Littlefield topped Fairmont 46-21.

In boys action, St. Pauls defeated Orrum, 52-51, to advance to championship. St. Pauls was led by Jeyvian Tatum with 23 points including four 3-point baskets, and Cameron Revels chipped in with 12 points with four treys. The Raiders were led by Colby Thorndyke with 15 points and 13 boards, Savonte McKeithan chipped in 12 and Collen Taylor had 11 points and 11 boards.

Lumberton Junior defeated Rowland 49-29.

