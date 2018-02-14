Kirk puts on show for Braves in 86-74 win

PEMBROKE — Tyrell Kirk had been in this position before as a do-it-all point guard for Whiteville High School.

A triple-double machine for the Wolfpack during his prep career, Kirk carried a certain swagger with him when he was wearing the blue and orange.

Now, as a freshman guard for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, he’s starting to find that rhythm in the black and gold.

Kirk put on a second-half show in UNCP’s 86-74 win over USC Aiken on Wednesday, tallying 18 points and 10 rebound for the first double-double of his college career.

With the Braves (21-4, 17-2 PBC) locked in a back-and-forth battle against the feisty Pacers (13-10, 10-9), Kirk scored eight consecutive points, including a pair of 3s, late in the second half and pulled down seven rebounds to create some breathing room for the hosts.

“I just had to play hard and get open shots,” he said. “My teammates found me in a rhythm and I just knocked them down. It felt great. Coach (Ben Miller) has been pushing me in practice to rebound. It was a confidence boost.”

With Kirk, Brandon Watts and James Murray-Boyles accounting for 31 of UNCP’s 48 second-half points, the Braves outscored the Pacers by 14 after trailing 40-38 at the break.

“Our young players are really coming along,” Miller said. “The first semester they were a little tentative at times. Every day they get more and more confident — more assertive, more aggressive. It’s good to see them step up and have the confidence to make plays.”

Watts connected on 9 of his 11 free throws on the way to a 13-point outing. With 1,622 career points, Watts ss now one point away from tying Shahmel Brackett for fifth on UNCP’s all-time scoring list.

Akia Pruitt added 12 points, nine rebounds and a trio of blocks. Murray-Boyles finished with 10 points to round out five Braves in double figures.

“It’s great to have a balanced team,” Miller said. “We have tremendous leadership with these guys. They kind of lead the charge with how we work every day in practice.

Nigel Grant, the reigning PBC player of the week, got the Braves going with another impressive first half. Grant scored 11 of his 17 points before the break and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds to log his ninth double-double of the season.

“My mindset is to stay aggressive,” he said. “I just try to stay aggressive at the beginning of the games because I already know the (post players) are going to be slower than me. I’m trying to keep them on their toes.”

With his team trailing 40-38 at the break, Grant saw his teammates pick up the slack in the second half.

Using what Grant called a “relentless” approach, the Braves logged 27 second-chance points off 23 offensive rebounds on the night and held USC Aiken to 37 percent shooting.

“I thought it was the kind of game we needed,” Miller said. “These guys know — we talked at halftime about them showing a lot of toughness this season as far as being a defensive-minded team — that even when shots aren’t falling and it isn’t pretty, they just keep grinding. We’re tough enough to win those games.”

After capping a grueling five-day stretch with a trio of wins Miller said the team’s focus will be on rest and recovery as it prepares for a showdown with Clayton State (18-5, 16-3), winners of nine straight, on Saturday in Georgia.

The Braves have won seven consecutive games and can clinch a share of the PBC title with a win.

“They have fun,” Miller said of his group. “I’ll give them credit for knowing when to focus.”

UNCP can clinch share of PBC title with win on Saturday

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

