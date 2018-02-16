County wrestlers ready for state championships

GREENSBORO — For Purnell Swett senior Rommie McNeill and Lumberton’s Noah Taylor and Yakemiean Johnson, this weekend is about redemption for coming up short last year.

Those three are among the 13 wrestlers from Robeson County that take on the state’s best at the NCHSAA state wrestling championship that started Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

McNeill came in second at 138 pounds in the 2017 championships, Johnson finished sixth at 132 pounds and Taylor lost his two matches at 113 pounds last year.

Taylor used that early exit to drive him this offseason to help prove that he belongs to place with some of the best wrestlers. He claimed the 113-pound Mideast regional title last weekend to secure a bid to the state championships.

“I’ve been training hard enough and my goal is to win it, but if all else fails, my goal is to place,” Taylor said. “It made me train way harder and clean it up off the mat. Everything I have done is to better myself to be here, to place and to win the regional tournament.”

The senior is one of six competing from Lumberton.

McNeill has a little extra company joining him from Purnell Swett at the state championship this year. After going with his brother Ronald last year, the Rams have five others that will make the trip to Greensboro. Seven qualified, but six will compete after Millard Locklear suffered a broken leg in his final match at regionals and will miss the tournament.

After coming so close to a state championship, McNeill has his goals set on the prize once again. He won his regional title as well and is up a weight class this year at 145 pounds.

“This year I want to win it,” he said. “I’m pretty confident this year. I feel like I can take them if I’ve got my mind right and stay focused in the room.”

Johnson not only has five other teammates joining him, but has a brother and a cousin joining him in Sincere Johnson wrestling at 106 pounds and Ed Brock at 195 pounds.

“I’m trying to take it all this year,” he said. “It’s a tough bracket, but I feel that I can come out on top of it. I’m in a pretty good position after regionals. I’ve got my brother and cousin going with me, it’s a little family get together.”

Lumberton has high hopes of all six wrestlers placing at the event with all of the wrestlers placing third or better at the regionals.

“I’ve met another expectation. The most I had sent before was five and now this is six. I wanted to send more than I had,” Lumberton coach Jamie Bell said. “I’ve got a lot of young guys in there, with four juniors going. I’m really excited for these guys and I feel good about the brackets. We are in position to do some damage.”

Along with Brock and Sincere Johnson, Lumberton’s Tray Regan and Alex Hammonds are ready for their first experience on the big stage at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Regan takes on the 4A heavyweight bracket after finishing runner-up at regionals.

“I’m pushing myself harder to get ready to face bigger people and stronger people,” he said. “I’m working on my shots and take downs for scoring.”

Hammond finished in third at 220 pounds at the regionals.

“I believe I can get top three,” he said. “Bell has prepared me for this by helping me cut weight and telling me that I can do anything that if I put my mind in it.”

Along with joining two cousins, Brock looks to follow up his third-place finish at regionals in a tough 195-pound bracket.

“There’s a lot of people there that work hard and train their butt off,” Brock said. “I feel confident. I feel like I have to take a lot more shots to be successful at states. I want to place this year and that’s a goal I have set for myself.”

Sincere Johnson is using the knowledge of wrestling at states from his brother and Taylor to help him prepare for the stage at 106 pounds.

“They said it’s a good feeling to be there and that you’ve got to want it,” Sincere said. “I’m mentally and physically prepared for the state tournament. I have been practicing hard all year and it comes down to this.”

Purnell Swett had a pair of wrestlers, 126-pound wrestler Jastan Simmons and Will Deese at 132 pounds, break through after falling short of a state championship berth last year. The pair is ready for their time to wrestle against the top wrestlers in the state in their final high school season.

“They are definitely excited for the opportunity,” Purnell Swett coach Nicky Barnes said of the six competing this weekend. “Everything we do as a team is awesome, but these guys to live for that Greensboro Coliseum experience where they get to go out there as themselves and prove all the work they have put in.”

Deese suffered an injury last year at regionals that stopped his run to the state tournament, and Simmons came up a match short as he lost to Lumberton Chris Kelly at last year’s regional.

“It feels like I deserve it. I got what I deserved finally,” Deese said. “It’s a big relief to finally get there. I’m happy and proud of myself. This is one of the longest seasons I’ve ever had. I think I can do pretty good if I keep my head in it.”

Simmons placed third and Deese placed fourth at this year’s regional.

“I’m just trying to be humble and improve on my moves so when I get to states I can go in and take the first shot,” Simmons said. “I want to go ahead and try to get to the semis and then work my way to the finals and get that first-place shot.”

After suffering an injury last year, Noah Emmauel has not shied away at trying to prove that he belongs with the top 16 wrestlers at 120 pounds.

“I’m ready to get to it,” Emmanuel said. “(My family) wanted me to get back to it and I didn’t know if I could, but I’m glad I was able to get back and make the states. I pushed myself to do it.”

113-pounder Cayden Scott has used wrestling this season to help him feel more comfortable at school as a freshman. He is the only freshman in the county, and one of three in the state to qualify in his weight class for this weekend.

“I’m recognized at my school a little better and I feel more comfortable than I was,” Scott said. “It’s the biggest thing I have ever done in my wrestling career. Hopefully I can place.”

Rayshaun Baker turned a 18-17 record from last season, into a 31-10 campaign this year and finished fourth in the regionals at 285 pounds.

“I’m feeling good, and I’m surprised I did better this year than I did last year,” Baker said. “I’m just getting ready to hope to take first at states.”

St. Pauls’ Harry Locklear is coming off a regional win at the 285-pound bracket of the Mideast regional, and has his goals set for what he feels is rightfully his.

“It’s a whole different experience,” Locklear said. “I want to win first place, and if I don’t win first place I want to finish top three. Winning regionals showed me that it doesn’t matter about records, it’s all about who can go out there and wrestle better.”

Being able to handle the environment and the situation he’s in his the key for Locklear, according to coach Tony McMillian.

“I want to see how he can do. I’ve got to get him up there and get him acclimated to the venue because it is a lot different than anywhere he has wrestled at before,” he said. “He’s going to have to look up and realize it’s just like home, expect there’s more people out there.”

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

