Thrice as nice: Fairmont claims 3rd straight TRC title

ELIZABETHTOWN — Corry Addison had been in this position before with the Fairmont boys basketball team.

The senior guard has won multiple championship as a member of the Golden Tornadoes, but with another trophy waiting on him and his teammates on Friday night after an 83-53 win over West Columbus, Addison couldn’t keep from smiling.

“Even though we’ve been here, it still feels good to win,” he said.

“Now we’re just trying to add to our resume’. We’re trying to make a statement to people in the state. We want to be No. 1 in the state so we can play at home (in the playoffs).”

Addison stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven steals, seven rebounds and six assists for the Golden Tornadoes (26-1), who won their 23rd game in a row en route to claiming a third-straight Three Rivers Conference tournament title.

“We wanted to finish our season strong,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “It’s good to see those guys full of passion. They love it; they love winning. This is what you work hard for over the summer. You want to be in these situations.”

Using its patented full-court pressure defense, Fairmont left little doubt in its rubber match with the Vikings, leading by 13 points at halftime and as many as 30 in the fourth quarter after a layup by Jayvon Morris.

Morris scored a game-high 29 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and nabbed six steals for the Golden Tornadoes. He scored each point without making a 3-pointer.

“It means a lot to us,” Morris said of the title. “That was our goal, along with a state championship. We just come out and play hard. Coach (McNair) is the best coach in the league.”

McNair has praised Morris’s effort throughout the season.

“I think when he comes to play, we’re at another level,” McNair said. “When he comes in and gives us that kind of energy on both sides of the ball, it elevates our team from start to finish.”

Derrick Arnette had 13 points and six steals. Brent McDonald tallied 12 points for Fairmont, which is in good position to claim the top seed in the NCHSAA 2-A state playoffs.

McNair said the message is simple for a team that has become accustomed to adding hardware to the trophy case.

“Stay focused, ” he said with a smile. “Defense first.”

Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian The Fairmont boys basketball team claimed its third-straight TRC title with an 83-53 win over West Columbus on Friday at East Bladen. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_35542018216214855432.jpg Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian The Fairmont boys basketball team claimed its third-straight TRC title with an 83-53 win over West Columbus on Friday at East Bladen.