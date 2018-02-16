Littlefield, Lumberton Jr. win middle school titles

LUMBERTON — The Littlefield Middle School girls basketball team and the Lumberton Junior High School boys basketball teams won the Robeson County middle school basketball championship on Thursday at Littlefield.

In the girls game, Littlefield led by six at the half and never looked back to top Prospect 27-20.

Leading the way for Littlefield was Jakieya Thompson with 11 points and Ashlynne McCall chipped in 10 points.

Lumberton Junior outscored St. Pauls Middle by 14 points over the final three periods to win 42-32 to cap off a perfect season.

The Vikings were led in scoring by Kenston Skipper with 15 points and 13 rebounds and Angel Bowie with 10 points.

St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum scored 20 points.

Courtesy photo The Littlfield girls basketball team topped Prospect 27-20 to win the Robeson County middle school championship. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_83152018215224333184.jpg Courtesy photo The Littlfield girls basketball team topped Prospect 27-20 to win the Robeson County middle school championship. Courtesy photo The Lumberton Junior High boys basketball team topped St. Pauls 43-32 to win the Robeson County middle school championship. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_84212018215224337685.jpg Courtesy photo The Lumberton Junior High boys basketball team topped St. Pauls 43-32 to win the Robeson County middle school championship.