Gordon signs with Louisburg

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett offensive lineman Tre’Quan Gordon signed his letter of intent to play football at Louisburg College next season, and said the move was best for him moving forward.

“They had a real good environment. It’s all about being a man and getting ready for my future,” Gordon said. “Maybe it can lead to playing for a four-year to play more and just getting ready for my future.”

A two-time member of the all-county team and an all-Sandhills Athletic Conference selection as a center for the Rams, Gordon brings experience and knowledge to the Hurricanes.

“He’s going to bring great spirit and he’s an intelligent kid,” Purnell Swett coach Jon Sherman said. “Hopefully these next two years, while he’s up there he can do what he needs to do. He’s played great for the last three years on varsity.”

Gordon led the way for running back Al’Drique Thompson’s 1,000-yard season in 2016, and helped protect quarterback Luke Oxendine this year to throw for a conference-best 2,207 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“I can bring my competitiveness, my willing to do and the fact that I can just keep going on,” Gordon said.

“He’s the guy that anchored us this year. Tre has been the center for three years and he was the one that put them in the right position,” Sherman said. “His intelligence of the game made it easier for me to coach.”

Helping up front for the offense, Gordon was a key piece in the trenches for the Rams as they made a state playoff trip this year for the first time since 2011. For Gordon, the berth in the postseason was something that came from the team focusing on the same goal and reaching what it had the capability of attaining the whole time.

“It was really big. We all knew that we had the ability to do it, and all we had to do was set our minds and goals so that we could achieve it,” Gordon said. “It felt real good and it helped us move on.”

Atlanta Prep and Palmetto Prep reached out to Gordon with offers, but the close-knit feel of Louisburg was the deciding factor.

He is the son of Anthony Gordon.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

