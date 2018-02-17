From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Ron Freeman and David Hunt were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout. JT Powers and Richard Lowry were the runners-up and JD REvels and David Locklear took third place.

Wil Jones, Ken Spangler, John Barnes, Aaron Ostrander and Jasper Jackson won the Old Hackers League.

Fairmont Golf Club will host a Texas Scramble tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24 with a noon shotgun start. This will be a four-person texas scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Lunch and a meal will be severed before and after the tournament. For more information call the pro shop at 910-628-9931.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mark Lassiter – 72; Jimmy Stone – 73; Butch Lennon – 73; Jack Thompson – 74; Danny Lassiter – 74; Zach Parker – 74; Bert Thomas – 75; Donald Arnette – 75; Eddie Butler – 75; Brian Davis – 77.

Carolina Golf Club to host points playoff

Starting March 1, Carolina Golf Club will begin hosting a weekly points playoff at noon each Tuesday and Thursday.

The entry fee is $20 per player and cash prizes will be available.

For information, call the pro shop at 910-738-9400.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Golf201821716918159.jpg

Staff Report

Submit golf news to Rodd Baxley at rbaxley@robesonian.com.

