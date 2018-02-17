Six Robeson County teams bound for NCHSAA basketball playoffs

LUMBERTON — The high school basketball season will continue for six Robeson County teams on Tuesday, with the Fairmont boys and Lumberton girls leading the way as the highest-seeded squads from the county entering the NCHSAA state playoffs.

Fresh off its third-straight Three Rivers Conference tournament title, Fairmont (26-1) enters the 2-A East as the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 30 Graham (10-14) on Tuesday. No. 15 Red Springs (17-8) will host No. 18 North Lenoir (13-11) and St. Pauls (14-12), the No. 24 seed in the 2-A East, will travel to ninth-seeded Greene Central (21-6) for its first-round matchup.

In the 4-A East, No. 19 Lumberton (14-12) will travel to Raleigh on Tuesday for a game with No. 14 Millbrook (15-12).

Coming off their third-straight conference tournament title, the Lady Pirates (23-4) are tabbed as the No. 12 seed in the 4-A East and will host SAC foe Seventy-First (16-10) on Tuesday.

Red Springs (18-7), the No. 13 seed in the 2-A East, will host No. 20 Farmville Central (14-9) in the opening round.

Times for each game will be posted to Robesonian.com as they become available. Look for an in-depth playoff preview in Tuesday’s edition of The Robesonian.

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

