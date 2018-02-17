Fairmont’s Lovin helps UNCP baseball even series with Augusta

PEMBROKE – The 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team rallied for a pair of runs in four-straight innings and got a masterful relief outing from sophomore Cole Lovin as the Braves evened up their weekend series with Augusta on an 8-4 win over the Jaguars on Saturday.

Ethan Baucom homered and scored twice on a 2-for-5 day at the plate, while Roberto Rivera doubled and walked twice on a perfect 3-for-3 outing for the Braves (7-1, 1-1 PBC). Seth Hartings tripled and drove in a pair of runs for the hosts as well.

Timothy Gray hit a leadoff single in the second and a 3-run homer in the third to lead the Jaguars (2-7, 1-4) who registered six of their seven hits in the first three innings. Zack Goble (2-for-4, 2B) and Harrison Moore (2-4, R) both tacked up a pair of hits for the visitors as well.

Lovin (1-0) spelled starter Blake Helms with two on and two out in the top of the fourth and retired 16 of the final 17 Jaguars of the contest. The Fairmont native finished his outing with seven strikeouts across 5-1/3 hitless innings on the way to picking up his first collegiate win. Augusta starter Matt Meeks (0-1) was tagged with the loss after he allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a trio of walks in 4-2/3 innings of work. He also struck out three.

Trey Jacobs drove in a pair of runs and scored twice on a perfect 5-for-5 night at the plate to lead UNCP (6-1, 0-1 PBC) which had its six-game win streak in Peach Belt Conference openers snapped with the result. Three other players registered multi-hit nights at the plate for the hosts, including Roberto Rivera drove in a run and scored once on a 3-for-5 hitting line.

Augusta drew first blood on Gray’s 3-run blast in the third, but Baucom countered with a 2-run job in the bottom of the frame to keep the Braves within striking distance. The Jaguars added another score on Goble’s two-out RBI single in the fourth, but the Braves evened things up in the bottom of the inning on run-scoring at-bats from both Rivera and Trevor Clemons.

A one-out RBI triple by Hartings in the fifth, as well as a sac fly from Alex Simpson in the ensuing at-bat, gave the Braves the lead for good.

The squads will close out their weekend series with a 1 p.m. rubber game on Sunday at Sammy Cox Field.

Lovin http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Lovin_Cole2018217165319847.jpg Lovin