Lumberton’s Williamson ready for challenge

LUMBERTON — Newly-hired Lumberton head football coach Kelly Williamson is no stranger to coaching against high-level high school football teams.

Having a chance to coach in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this fall against the likes of Scotland, Richmond and Pinecrest is nothing new for the veteran coach after spending nearly 10 years as an assistant at Dillon, and adding 16 years of experience as a head coach on top of that.

“Being from Dillon and Dillon County, I’ve been around big football all my life,” Williamson said. “I’ve been around it from 4A to 1A, and the conferences I’ve been in have had good football.

“I know this is a challenge for us with a good conference, but hopefully we can put something out there that can compete on Friday nights and have something to be proud of. I love football and love kids. That’s my passion, is serving kids.”

Williamson, a 1982 graduate from Lumberton, has 30 years of coaching experience, with the last half of his career spent as a head man at Dillon Christian, Latta and West Brunswick.

“I’m excited about being there and coaching where I graduated from,” he said.

Williamson was approved by the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education on Tuesday and takes over for Mike Setzer, who was fired in December.

During his most recent stop at West Brunswick, he posted an 18-19 record, including a 9-4 season in 2016 for the program’s first winning season since 2009.

After meeting with the players for the first time on Wednesday, Williamson let the players know that despite the change, he has a vested interest in them.

“I want to make it good for them and take care of the guys this season,” Williamson said. “It will be change for them, but it’s nothing they can’t handle. There’s a lot of good men out there.”

“I believe in that you coach them hard but love them harder. That’s always been my mentality that they will play harder if you work for them and love them.”

Williamson takes over for a roster that includes the Robeson County offensive player of the year in quarterback Braylan Grice, his top target in Kwashek Breeden and a young offensive line.

Having missed out on three months of offseason training, Williamson does not feel that the team is behind schedule in that aspect, but his familiarity with the players needs to be caught up on.

“We’re behind in the respect of the kids knowing me,” Williamson said. “I’ll spend a lot of time with them in the next weeks around them. It’s important, more than anything.”

Williamson’s culture that he wants to establish at Lumberton is something that starts with him and will trickle down through the coaching staff to the players.

“You’ve got to surround yourself with good coaches, it’s not about me,” Williamson said. “The kids have got to buy in that are unselfish. I tell people all the time that leadership is selfless service. You’ve got to serve others to lead and we will be able to establish that at Lumberton.”

Williamson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_KelleyWilliamson-e14298118005712018217155917779.jpg Williamson

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.