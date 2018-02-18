Purnell Swett wrestlers finish strong

GREENSBORO — Despite coming up short of his goal, Purnell Swett senior wrestler Rommie McNeill has a good reason to be pleased with a third-place finish in the 4A 145-pound division of the NCHSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“I wanted to be a two-time finalist, but you can go back to the past to change it. I tried to finish strong and I did,” McNeill said. “It made my mama happy and that’s all I wanted. If she’s happy, I’m happy.”

McNeill earned a pair of wins on Saturday to take third overall and join his teammate and drill partner Will Deese as the two wrestlers from Purnell Swett to place at the state championships. Fellow Robeson County wrestler Noah Taylor placed sixth at 113 pounds after being disqualified following his semifinal bout for Lumberton.

McNeill won his consolation semifinal match against Cade Smith from Sanderson by a 12-5 decision to wrestle Andres Perez from West Forsyth for third place. In the third-place match, McNeill used takedown after takedown to wear away at Perez and claim a 15-8 decision.

“He was stronger than me, but he wasn’t quicker,” McNeill said. “I just used my quickness against him, and I got the lead and stuck with it.”

Deese suffered two losses on Saturday in the consolation semifinals and the fifth-place match to place sixth at 132 pounds. In the first bout, Deese lost to Ayush Patel of Wake Forest by decision, and then suffered a first-round takedown to Ragsdale’s Raymond Nesbitt and fall 2-0.

“The gameplan was for me to get the first takedown, but it didn’t work out like that,” Deese said. “I had to play catch-up the rest of the match.”

After coming up short the previous three times in high school of the state championships, Deese appreciated the chance to be on the stage he was able to wrestle on this weekend.

“I got what I wanted,” he said. “I’ve been working for this for four years. I’ve came up short every year. It was fun to be where I deserve where I belong to be. It was a good experience.

“It’s a lot different here than wrestling in any ole match in Robeson County.”

Having two place from the seven that qualified, Purnell Swett coach Nicky Barnes said his two wrestlers to place came in really tough spots.

“Those two were the only brackets that had three finalist returning,” he said of the 132- and 145-pound brackets. “They both had at least one state champ as well. We knew they were going to be tough spots and the fact they kept battling was awesome to watch.”

Lumberton’s two wrestlers that competed on Saturday in the consolation semifinals, Sincere Johnson and Tray Regan, lost in their bouts.

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

