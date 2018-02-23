Comedy play shows in March

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Little Theatre will bring the laughs with a showing of the comedic play “You Can’t Take It With You.”

The showtimes are March 9, 10 and 11 and March 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a matinee show March 11 at 3 p.m.

The play, directed by Brittany Miles, is about a woman named Alice, a Wall Street secretary, who brings her soon-to-be husband and in-laws to meet her eccentric and erratic family.

The two-hour show is recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and up, and $14 for children and students. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 843-662-3731 or by going on Florence Little Theatre’s website at www.florencelittletheatre.org. The theater is open Mondays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

The theater is located at 417 S. Dargan St. in Florence, S.C.