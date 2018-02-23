Registration open for Rumba

LUMBERTON — Walkers and runners can register now to participate in the 2018 Rumba on the Lumber, which takes place on Saturday.

Registration is online at Active.com. Search for Rumba on the Lumber once on the website.

On-site registration is $30. Packet pick-up for the 5K and 10K runs will be 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. in the tent at the Third and Chestnut streets in downtown Lumberton.The Southeastern Health 5K and 10K races begin at 9 a.m.

On-site registration for the Family Fun Mile is free and runs from 9 a.m. until 10:55 a.m. The run/walk begins at 11 a.m.

The courses begin behind the Robeson County Courthouse on Chestnut Street and snake through Lumberton neighborhoods before returning downtown.

For more information, contact Jef Lambdin, Rumba on the Lumber coordinator, at 910-738-8179 or at info@robesonroadrunners.com