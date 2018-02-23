(Team One) Rhonda Lowe Williamson is a multi-media platform account executive for the N.C. counties of WBTW. She is a native of Robeson County and attended Lumberton High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She is devoted to her two sons, Caleb and Brett, and enjoys being a Sassy to her grandson, River. She serves in various capacities in the Robeson County community including being a member of the Lumberton Chapter of Rotary and sitting on the Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis board. In her spare time, Williamson enjoys aromatherapy, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. When asked why she chose to participate in Dancing with the Robeson County Stars, Rhonda shared that it was a fun way to raise funds that stay in the county that she calls home. (Team One) Rhonda Lowe Williamson is a multi-media platform account executive for the N.C. counties of WBTW. LUMBERTON — Ten couples are set to swing, sway, step and strut during the United Way of Robeson County’s Dancing with the Robeson County Stars.

The fifth annual fundraising event is scheduled for March 23 and March 24 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East.

Competing this year are Rhonda Williamson and Jon Davis, Michelle Hunt and Charles Townsend, Michelle Smith and Brian Britt, Jill Britt and Owen Thomas, David McClish and Kristy Locklear, Terri Massol and Tim Little, Marla Bullock and Dennis Powers, Tanya Underwood and Hector Miray, and Angelica Chavis-McIntyre and Jason Cox.

Couples will be spotlighted throughout the upcoming weeks to introduce the dancers to the public.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Robeson County Family Treatment Court, a court-monitored substance use program that works with parents who are at risk of losing custody of their children. The purpose of the problem-solving court is to help break the cycle of drug and/or alcohol addiction that can influence the abuse and neglect of children by their parents. This is done through intensive judicial intervention, intensive addiction treatment, and support services. Without the proceeds from Dancing with the Robeson County Stars, the Family Treatment Court will not have enough funding to operate after June.

Tickets are available and voting is open. Tickets for the March 23 show are $30. Monday through Friday the United Way is offering a Buy One Get One half-off Valentine’s Day special for tickets to the March 23 show. To get this special pricing, bring cash or check to the United Way office at 2512-A Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. The March 23 show will allow live voting throughout the event, including voting for best costume and best dancers.

For the March 24 show, eight-seat tables are available for $1,000. This showing includes a gourmet catered meal with beverages before the show, live voting throughout the event and the announcement of the winning couples. The couple that raises the most money through votes will take home the coveted Mirror-Ball. Voting is open now and votes are $10.

March 23 tickets are available at www.UnitedWayRobeson.org and tables for the March 24 show can be purchased over the phone at 910-739-4249 or in person at the United Way office.

(Team One) Rhonda Lowe Williamson is a multi-media platform account executive for the N.C. counties of WBTW. She is a native of Robeson County and attended Lumberton High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She is devoted to her two sons, Caleb and Brett, and enjoys being a Sassy to her grandson, River. She serves in various capacities in the Robeson County community including being a member of the Lumberton Chapter of Rotary and sitting on the Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis board. In her spare time, Williamson enjoys aromatherapy, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. When asked why she chose to participate in Dancing with the Robeson County Stars, Rhonda shared that it was a fun way to raise funds that stay in the county that she calls home. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Rhonda-Williamson2018222102749236.jpg (Team One) Rhonda Lowe Williamson is a multi-media platform account executive for the N.C. counties of WBTW. 