Yellow brick road leads to GPAC

PEMBROKE — Audience members will have a chance to travel “over the rainbow” and experience the national classic “The Wizard of Oz,” complete with munchkins and flying monkeys.

The family musical is coming to the Givens Performing Arts Center stage on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

“The Wizard of Oz” is sponsored by Allen Orthopedics of Lumberton. Tickets are $41, $36 and $21 for adults, and children will be admitted for $16.

The celebration of the iconic 1939 MGM film brings together all of the characters that generations have come to know — Dorothy, Toto, the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow. The show will use special effects, choreography and classic songs to transport the audience to Oz.

The movie has become so ingrained in pop culture that it is often quoted in movie, music and art. The film also has been deemed “culturally significant” by the United States Library of Congress, which selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1989.

“This truly is the family feature of our season,” said James Bass, director of GPAC. “This classic show reaches so many ages, so many generations, and so many cultures of people. We’re proud to be presenting it.”

The GPAC season continues on April 6 with the classic story “On Golden Pond.”

For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.