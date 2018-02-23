St. Pauls library closed for renovations

St. Pauls Public Library is now officially closed for renovation.

Have no fear! The library will reopen with a fresh look and space to serve the community better. Robeson County Public Library will post updates as available, so follow us on Facebook.

For those who are unable to travel to another library, check out the Robeson County Public Library’s digital library collection available at https://e-inc.overdrive.com. Better yet, download Libby, the new one-tap reading app built by OverDrive. This is the quickest and easiest way to get started reading and discovering our digital library content from anywhere, and at any time. The current featured collection is “Feel the Love” with hundreds of romance books available to read. Also, NC Kids Digital Library has more than 3,000 titles available all the time in the “Always Available” collection at https://nckids.overdrive.com/.

Do you need to clear off your book shelf? Consider donating your new and gently used books that are published within the last five years to Robeson County Public Library. We greatly appreciate donations featuring recent hardcover fiction, hardcover nonfiction, paperback fiction, and children’s books in very good condition. Popular nonfiction topics include dieting, cooking, gardening, religion, and biographies. If you are interested in donating new and gently used books, we encourage you to call ahead so library staff will know to expect you.

Please note that not every book is a good candidate for donation to the library. Books that are old, dirty, yellowed, in need of repair or other conditions issues cannot be added to our collection or offered for our book sale and will not be accepted. Some examples of materials we cannot use are VHS tapes, magazines and newspapers, and dated publications, such as almanacs, tax guides, encyclopedias, or textbooks. Thank you for your understanding. If you have more questions, please call the library at 910-738-4859.

Mark your calendars for our second annual Spring Book Sale April 10, 11 and 12 at Robeson County Public Library. Every dollar raised at this book sale will support the St. Pauls Public Library renovation project. We greatly appreciate the community’s support.

Who doesn’t love playing with LEGOS? Kids ages 4 to 12 are welcome every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for LEGO Club in the Children’s Library. There are several project books available; otherwise kids are encouraged to use their imagination.

Stay informed about library programs and events, like Robeson County Public Library’s Facebook page, follow us on Instagram or Twitter, or visit www.RobesonCountyLibrary.org.

Leah Tietje-Davis Contributing columnist

Leah Tietje-Davis is the Adult Services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.

