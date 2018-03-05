Two musical performance take stage

The award-winning musical “Nine” will play at the Opera House Theater in Wilmington today at 3 p.m. The award-winning musical “Nine” will play at the Opera House Theater in Wilmington today at 3 p.m.

WILMINGTON — The Opera House Theatre Company will bring an exploration of a woman’s many roles in a man’s life to the stage.

The company will perform the 1960s-era play “Nine.” Showtimes are 3 p.m. today, Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. each day, and March 11 at 3 p.m.

The musical, based in Venice, Italy, is about a world-famous film director, Guido Contini, who is facing both a mid-life and a marital crisis as he attempts to come up with a plot for his next film. Flashbacks reveal the substance of his life as he examines his relationships with the many women he has known and as each comes to remind him of who he is, why they love him, and why he needs them.

Based on Fellini’s “8 ½ ,” “Nine” is a celebration of the power of women and the many roles they play in a man’s life — mother, sister, teacher, temptress, judge, nurse, wife, mistress, muse.

“Nine” won the 1982 Tony for Best Musical and the 2003 Tony for Best Revival.

Tickets for each performance are $35.

After leaving Venice, the theater will take a trip to Havana with the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first time the orchestra performs in the state.

Since its inception in 1960, the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba has been instrumental in developing and introducing Cuban and Latin American music to the international classical music community, in addition to covering a vast symphonic and chamber repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary music. International tours have taken the orchestra to the United States, Russia, Poland, Yugoslavia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Spain, Peru and Argentina.

For tickets, call the box office at 910-632-2285 or order online at www.thalionhall.org. The theater is located at 310 Chestnut St. in Wilmington.

