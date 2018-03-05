Theater to bring ‘Wonderland’ to stage

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Little Theater Schoolhouse Players will take the audience down the rabbit hole with the showing of a classic story.

“Alice in Wonderland” will come to the theater’s stage on March 27 at 11 a.m.

In the play, Alice gets bored by the lessons her sister is teaching her, so she follows a white rabbit down its hole. From then on, it’s not a typical day for Alice.

The 45-minute family show is recommended for ages 2 to 10.

Tickets are $4 for all ages.

The Florence Little Theatre also will bring laughs with a showing of the comedic play “You Can’t Take It With You.”

The showtimes are Friday, Saturday and March 11, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a matinee show March 11 at 3 p.m.

The play, directed by Brittany Miles, is about a woman named Alice, a Wall Street secretary, who brings her soon-to-be husband and in-laws to meet her eccentric and erratic family.

The two-hour show is recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and up, and $14 for children and students. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 843-662-3731 or by going on Florence Little Theatre’s website at www.florencelittletheatre.org. The theater is open Mondays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

The theater is located at 417 S. Dargan St. in Florence, S.C.