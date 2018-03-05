County stars quickstep for cause

(Team Eight) Marla Bullock is a resident of Lumberton and works for the Public Schools of Robeson County. She is happily married to her husband, Danny Bullock and she has two children. In her spare time, Marla enjoys watching and performing in live theater, reading, crafts and gardening. She was PSRC’s assistant of the year and she has held lead roles in both “Steel Magnolias” and “Nunsense.” (Team Eight) Marla Bullock is a resident of Lumberton and works for the Public Schools of Robeson County. She is happily married to her husband, Danny Bullock and she has two children. In her spare time, Marla enjoys watching and performing in live theater, reading, crafts and gardening. She was PSRC’s assistant of the year and she has held lead roles in both “Steel Magnolias” and “Nunsense.” (Team Eight) Dennis Powers serves as the recruiting sales manager leading Woodmen of the World’s efforts across Robeson, Scotland and Hoke counties. Dennis is devoted to the love of his life, Erika Powers, and their three children, Maddox, 13; Cooper, 11; and Paxton, “PC,” 8. Dennis remembers long ago when he played quarterback for Lumberton High School’s football team in the fall of 1994. Upon graduating, Dennis went on to study business administration at UNC Chapel Hill and was heavily involved with an on-campus ministry called Campus Crusade for Christ, which he is still supporting to this day. (Team Eight) Dennis Powers serves as the recruiting sales manager leading Woodmen of the World’s efforts across Robeson, Scotland and Hoke counties. Dennis is devoted to the love of his life, Erika Powers, and their three children, Maddox, 13; Cooper, 11; and Paxton, “PC,” 8. Dennis remembers long ago when he played quarterback for Lumberton High School’s football team in the fall of 1994. Upon graduating, Dennis went on to study business administration at UNC Chapel Hill and was heavily involved with an on-campus ministry called Campus Crusade for Christ, which he is still supporting to this day. (Team Nine) Tanya Underwood is from Monroe, but at this point she has called Lumberton home for longer than she hasn’t. She is married to her husband, David, who works as a senior lecturer for the theater program at UNCP and they have a daughter, Maggie, 13, who is an active member of 4-H and a son, Thomas, 4, who enjoys the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Tanya believes in supporting her community. Locally, she has volunteered with Robeson Little Theater, the Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County, Tanglewood Elementary and Robeson County 4-H. In her spare time she enjoys crafts and spending time with her family (Team Nine) Tanya Underwood is from Monroe, but at this point she has called Lumberton home for longer than she hasn’t. She is married to her husband, David, who works as a senior lecturer for the theater program at UNCP and they have a daughter, Maggie, 13, who is an active member of 4-H and a son, Thomas, 4, who enjoys the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Tanya believes in supporting her community. Locally, she has volunteered with Robeson Little Theater, the Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County, Tanglewood Elementary and Robeson County 4-H. In her spare time she enjoys crafts and spending time with her family (Team Nine) Hector Miray is a former director of Camp Grace in Fairmont and the former youth/college/assistant pastor of Berea Baptist Church. He is a writer for Defy Media & Screen Junkies and the author of the Faith & Fandom: “Finding God In Geek Culture” book series. He also currently serves as the pastor of Vertical Church’s Lumberton location. He is married to his wife, Danyelle Miray, who serves as the director of Clinical Education at Robeson Community College and they have three lovely daughters. In his spare time, Hector enjoys video games, hiking, and spending time with his family. (Team Nine) Hector Miray is a former director of Camp Grace in Fairmont and the former youth/college/assistant pastor of Berea Baptist Church. He is a writer for Defy Media & Screen Junkies and the author of the Faith & Fandom: “Finding God In Geek Culture” book series. He also currently serves as the pastor of Vertical Church’s Lumberton location. He is married to his wife, Danyelle Miray, who serves as the director of Clinical Education at Robeson Community College and they have three lovely daughters. In his spare time, Hector enjoys video games, hiking, and spending time with his family.

LUMBERTON — Ten couples are set to swing, sway, step and strut during the United Way of Robeson County’s Dancing with the Robeson County Stars.

The fifth annual fundraising event is scheduled for March 23 and March 24 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East.

Competing this year are Rhonda Williamson and Jon Davis, Michelle Hunt and Charles Townsend, Michelle Smith and Brian Britt, Catherine Gaines and Joe Terranova, Jill Britt and Owen Thomas, David McClish and Kristy Locklear, Terri Massol and Tim Little, Marla Bullock and Dennis Powers, Tanya Underwood and Hector Miray, and Angelica Chavis-McIntyre and Jason Cox.

Couples will be spotlighted throughout the upcoming weeks to introduce the dancers to the public.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Robeson County Family Treatment Court, a court-monitored substance use program that works with parents who are at risk of losing custody of their children. The purpose of the problem-solving court is to help break the cycle of drug and/or alcohol addiction that can influence the abuse and neglect of children by their parents. This is done through intensive judicial intervention, intensive addiction treatment, and support services. Without the proceeds from Dancing with the Robeson County Stars, the Family Treatment Court will not have enough funding to operate after June.

Tickets are available and voting is open. Tickets for the March 23 show are $30. The March 23 show will allow live voting throughout the event, including voting for best costume and best dancers.

For the March 24 show, eight-seat tables are available for $1,000. This showing includes a gourmet catered meal with beverages before the show, live voting throughout the event and the announcement of the winning couples. The couple that raises the most money through votes will take home the coveted Mirror-Ball. Voting is open now and votes are $10.

March 23 tickets are available at www.UnitedWayRobeson.org and tables for the March 24 show can be purchased over the phone at 910-739-4249 or in person at the United Way office.

