Employee finds joy, success at library

I discovered a love of reading when I was in the fourth grade. Mrs. Tammy read “The Chronicles of Narnia,” and brought it to life for me. I felt as if I was watching a movie.

Since that time spent with Mrs. Tammy, I enjoyed visiting the Pembroke Public Library, where I received my first library card, which I still have. Every summer, my sister and I looked forward to participating in the summer reading program — and to the free books we would receive after we reached our goal.

The Robeson County Public Library continued to nourish my love of reading with the Nancy Drew, Hardy Boy and the Fear Street series. I also enjoyed the free VHS videos I could bring to watch at my grandma’s house.

Fast-forward 18 years: I am now working at the first place I fell in love with as a child. When I started, it was hard for me to have conversations with others because I was super shy. Through the years, I developed close relationships with patrons and my co-workers, and now consider myself to be very outgoing. I enjoy interacting with patrons, discussing our favorite books and those we’re currently reading, and the suggestions given by patrons for other books I’m sure to love.

On Dec. 20, I was nominated as Employee of the Year. I’m pretty sure you can guess how ecstatic I was. While receiving my award, all I could think of was the first day I began working at the library. I remember Mrs. Mattie having complete faith in me that I would do an excellent job at the library.

Working for the library has taught me many things, such as promptness, customer service, how to be more open with others, that I can be creative, and it brought out the confidence I never knew I had. I think the most wonderful thing about working at the library is meeting others from all over the world. Whether you’re having a conversation about Robeson County, the Lumbee Indians, or even the weather, it’s the interaction with people that makes work so much fun for me. They teach me things. And at the library, I learn something new every day.

In short, I don’t think I could sum it up any better than when Desiderius Erasmus wrote, “Your library is your paradise.” That’s how I feel about the Robeson County Public Library.

Caroline Locklear Contributing columnist

Caroline Locklear is the Robeson County Public Library’s employee of the year.

