Boy Scouts pursue badge in court

LUMBERTON — Boy Scouts from the Cape Fear and Occoneechee councils came to the the Robeson County Courthouse recently to learn about the law and legal systems from District Court Judge J. Stanley Carmical, a former Eagle Scout from Troop 301 in Lumberton.

Thirteen scouts participated April 5 in the Law Merit Badge class that started at 10 a.m. and ended about 4 p.m. They spent a number of hours in District Court learning how the courtroom operates, who the participants are, and their roles and responsibilities.

The Scouts learned that the courtroom is not where they want to find themselves under any circumstance other than if they work for the court. During a break, the bailiff, Deputy Chelsea Bullard, took the scouts to a Superior Courtroom so they could see where jury trials are held. She also explained the role of the bailiff.

The scouts also had the opportunity to visit Family Court.

After court and lunch, the scouts joined Judge Carmical in Courtroom 3B for the classroom portion of the class. Carmical went in more detail on the many aspects of law to ensure each Scout had an understanding of the law and the legal profession.

All 13 scouts were able to complete the merit badge.

