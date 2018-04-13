Girl Scouts honored for cookie sales

RALEIGH —Three Robeson County Girl Scouts sold a total of 5,374 boxes of cookies and earned the title of top sellers in the region.

Chloe Edge placed first in the county by selling 2,348 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, J’lissa Leonard placed second with 1,781 boxes sold, and Cachay Worley placed third with 1,245 boxes sold for the 2018 program.

“All of the girls that participated in the 2018 program made their own unique contribution, making them entrepreneurs in the largest girl-led business in the world, and we could not be more proud of them. We are excited to honor and celebrate the leaders of this year’s cookie program,” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines.

Top sellers for local areas will receive a custom patch and have their names placed in next year’s Cookie Gram.

In other Girl Scout news this month, Girl Scout Junior, Cadette, Senior, and Ambassador troops, and leaders are encouraged to start a conversation about underage drinking with the April Patch Program “Talk It Out,” a partnership with the awareness organization by the same name.

Studies show that in North Carolina children say that if their parents talk more about the dangers of underage drinking, it will help stop the problem.

Through this patch program, girls are able to take the lead and educate themselves about the realities of underage drinking during troop meetings, and then share what they learn with families and friends. Girls identify the causes of underage drinking, such as peer pressure, and the negative effects that can happen if they start drinking illegally.

To learn more about the April Patch of the Month “Talk It Out,” or to join Girl Scouts , visit http://www.nccoastalpines.org/.