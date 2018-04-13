Red Springs students have plants for sale

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Greenhouse’s Future Farmers plant sale will run April 16 though May 17, or while supplies last.

There are a variety of hardy plants that have been cultivated by agriculture students.

The vegetables include tomatoes, eggplants, watermelons, cantaloupes, cucumbers and squash. Flowering plants include coleus, petunias, snapdragons, zinnias and marigolds. Flats are $10, or $1.25 per four-pack.

Potted plants include purple hearts, schefflera, and aloe vera and range in price from $3 to $10.

The greenhouse is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The greenhouse is behind the buses at Red Springs High School, located at 509 N. Vance St.