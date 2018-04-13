UNCP program features American Indian artist

Echo-Hawk Echo-Hawk Shown is a work by artist, Bunk Echo-Hawk. He will speak Thursday at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Shown is a work by artist, Bunk Echo-Hawk. He will speak Thursday at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — American Indian artist Bunky Echo-Hawk will speak at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Thursday.

The campus and community are invited to a discussion on social justice and a dialogue on art and the community.

The social justice event will be from 10:50 to 11:30 a.m. in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, located in room 129 of Old Main.

There will be a senior art exhibition and portfolio reviews from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Art Department.

A dialogue between Echo-Hawk and the community on art is at 5 p.m. in the Entrepreneurship Incubator, located at 202 Main St. in downtown Pembroke.

The dialogue will feature the creation of live work by Echo-Hawk based on dialogue on socially relevant topics between Echo-Hawk and the audience.

He will then guide the audience through conceptualizing the painting, which he creates during the discussion, while participants continue to contribute their ideas, opinions and personal testimony.

Echo-Hawk work spans both media and lifestyle. A graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts, he is an artist, graphic designer, photographer, writer and a nonproﬁt professional. He is a traditional singer and dancer of the Pawnee Nation and an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation.

Throughout his career, he has merged traditional values with his lifestyle and art. He has exhibited in major exhibitions throughout the United States and internationally, including in New York City, Chicago, Denver, Santa Fe, and Frankfurt, Germany.

To learn more about this artist, his projects and work, visit the Official Bunky Echo-Hawk Facebook Fan Page, follow his music at www.reverbnation.com/bunkhauswax, and www.soundcloud.com/bunkhauswax

Echo-Hawk https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Bunky-Echo-Hawk2018412131842344.jpg Echo-Hawk Shown is a work by artist, Bunk Echo-Hawk. He will speak Thursday at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Cover-Yoda-hi-res2018412131851340.jpg Shown is a work by artist, Bunk Echo-Hawk. He will speak Thursday at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.