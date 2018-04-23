The little mermaid swims into theater in May

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Little Theatre will go “Under the Sea” with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” in May.

Show times are May 18, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. each day, with matinee shows May 19 and 20 at 3 p.m.

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.

This hour-long, family-friendly version is performed by the theater’s Children’s Workshop of young performers in grades second through sixth. The recommended age for the show is 8 and older.

Tickets are $5 for all ages. The theater is located at 417 S. Dargan St. in Florence, S.C.

Call the box office at 843-662-3731 for more information.