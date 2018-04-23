2018 Lumbee powwow to run May 4-6

MAXTON — The 2018 Lumbee Powwow Dance of the Springs Moon is scheduled for May 4 through May 6.

This annual powwow event will feature inter-tribal dancing and dance contests. It will take place at the Lumbee Cultural Center, which is at 638 Terry Sanford Road in Maxton.

Grand entries will take place on May 4 at 7 p.m., May 5 from noon to 7 p.m. and May 6 at 1 p.m.

Participant must have tribal identification, state or federal, to participate in dance contests.

Prize money will be offered to the winners of various drum and dance contests. Other activities include living history with demonstrators, storytelling, stickball games and hayrides. Vendors will be on site with a variety of food, crafts and jewelry for sale.

Golf carts and ATVs are not allowed on premises. Parking is free and will be located at the Powwow Grounds.

Admission is $8 for adults; $6 for ages 6 to 12; $5 for people age 55 and older and military with identification. Children age 5 and younger get in for free. A full weekend pass is available for $18.

Contact John Oxendine at 910-738-1780 or 910-521-7861 for information.