Magic, thrills coming to the Crown Coliseum

FAYETTEVILLE — A night of tricks and death defying stunts is coming to the Crown Coliseum.

The Illusionists takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on May 10. The show has thrilled audiences of all ages with a showcase of the jaw-dropping talents of five illusionists.

The stars are:

— The Trickster, Jeff Hobson, is the epitome of glamour and showmanship. Hobson will bring the laughs.

— The Inventor, Kevin James, is known for innovative illusions. He is an inventor, comedian and collector of the strange and unusual. James is one of the most prolific inventors of magic and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century.

— The Deductionist, Colin Cloud, is one of the greatest thought readers and is a psychic savant known as a real-life Sherlock Holmes.

— The Manipulator, An Ha Lim, was the first-place winner at Korea’s Busan International Magic Competition in 2006, Italy Club Convention Manipulation in 2006 and World Magic Seminar in Asia in 2007. An Ha Lim also was a Golden Lion Award winner at the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas in 2008.

— The Daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin, is widely considered one of the most creative, skilled, and craziest stunt performers. He is an accomplished knife thrower, archer, escape artist, fakir, martial artist, free diver and free climber. Unlike the other performers, Godwin is not a magician or illusionist.

“We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to Fayetteville, N.C., for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. It is the most nonstop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage,” said Simon Painter, the show’s creative producer.

The show’s creative team also includes Executive Producer Tim Lawson, Director Neil Dorward and Creative director Jim Millan.

Tickets range from $40 to $75 and are available at crowncomplexnc.com. The coliseum is located at 1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville.