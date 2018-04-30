Theater ends season with ‘Technicolor’ show

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Little Theatre will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” as the final offering of its 2017-18 season.

A matinée show will be May 6 at 3 p.m. It will also be shown Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. each day.

”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is the biblical saga of Joseph and his coat of many colors. Sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph perseveres and, using wit and faith, rises to become Pharaoh’s second-in-command.

The musical, directed by Shaw Thompson, will feature songs with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, such as “Any Dream Will Do,” “Jacob and Sons” and “Close Every Door.”

The two-hour show is recommended for ages 7 and up..

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 62 and older, and $16 for students or children ages 18 and younger. They can be purchased online at www.florencelittletheatre.org, or in person or by calling 843-662-3731. The box office is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m.