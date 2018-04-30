LUMBERTON — Tickets are available now for a show that goes deep into the lives of well-known storybook characters.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical “Into the Woods” will show from 7 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton.

The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Tickets for main stage events can be purchased any time online by clicking on the “purchase tickets now” on that event’s website.

They also can be purchased in person or by telephone with credit card or cash from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (use the Fourth Street entrance), or by calling the theater at 910-738-4339, Ext. 106.

The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour before a performance.

‘Into the Woods’ shows June 8