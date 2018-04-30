Man finds dream job at public library

I have only just recently started working at the Robeson County Public Library and already I know that it is what I was hoping for.

It has been a goal of mine to work in a library since I was in middle school, even though I didn’t fall in love with reading until fifth grade.

In the fifth grade, I read the book “Holes” by Louis Sachar. There was something about that book and the writing style that transported me into that world and gave me a whole new perspective about reading. From then on I was reading books any chance I had. When I finished an assignment or test in class before the other students, I would have a book out in a heartbeat and I would pick up where I left off in the adventures of Harry Potter or Percy Jackson or the Baudelaire orphans.

Any chance I had I would open up my current book and disappear into the pages. I was so engrossed in the last Harry Potter book that I brought it to the pool and read rather than swim. I even tried my hand at writing and ended up winning a writing contest and was published in Essential Christian magazine.

The library was always a nice quite place filled with new worlds hidden in every book and I looked forward to my regular trips to the school library. Even when I went to college I was constantly in the library studying for exams or working on papers. The library was my safe haven and I always knew I wanted to be a part of it.

When I went to college I ended up majoring in English, where I learned about the classics, some of which I loved (“Pride and Prejudice,” “Jane Eyre,” “Great Expectations” and many more) and some that I didn’t love but can appreciate through others point of view (“The Sound and The Fury”).

However, after college I stopped reading for a long time because I was always busy working and just never had the time. I worked for Kmart for a time, mostly as a means to pay for college and gas, but when it closed down, I was hired on to Wal-Mart. I worked retail for almost five years, but I always wanted something that I was more passionate about.

Then in January I joined the library as a circulation assistant and I have enjoyed every moment here. For the first time in years I am reading again and relearning the joy books can give. I want to share my love for books with the community.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_patrick2018425123323900.jpg

Patrick Parker Contributing columnist

Patrick Parker is a circulation assistant for the Robeson County Public Library.

Patrick Parker is a circulation assistant for the Robeson County Public Library.