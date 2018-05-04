Wesley Pines invites all to come shag

LUMBERTON — Dancers are invited to show off their moves May 18 at the Shaggin’ Under the Pines event in the Wesley Pines retirement community.

The event, which is open to the community, will run from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Wesley Pines’ Food and Beverage Department will provide a spread of culinary creations. Live music will be performed by Gold Rush, which is known for its long song list that features a variety of hits from the 1950s through today. The all-local band has recorded eight studio albums and has been featured on various compilation records.

Wesley Pines is a continuing care retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing.

To find out more about Shaggin’ Under the Pines or to learn more about the community, call Amy Hammond at 910-738-9691 or visit the website at www. wesleypines.org.